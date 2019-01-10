Highlights of Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Visitors watch a giant curved display of LG during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019. 2019 CES highlights new displays from global companies, such as LG, Samsung and Sharp. CES, the world's largest trade show to present new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry, runs till Friday, attracting about 4,500 exhibitors and 180,000 attendees in 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Visitors watch a display of Samsung during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.

Visitors watch a giant curved display of LG during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.

Visitors watch a display of Samsung during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.

Visitors watch a display of Samsung during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.

Visitors watch a giant curved display of LG during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.

Visitors watch a display of Samsung during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.

A visitor watches a display of Sharp during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.

Visitors watch a display of Samsung during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2019.