China reports lower-than-expected CPI in December

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, the lowest rate for almost half a year, compared with 2.2 percent in November, according to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.
Analysts had expected a 2.1 percent gain for December.
The CPI growth rate for the whole of 2018 was 2.1 percent, which was lower than the annual target of 3 percent.
"The sharp decline in oil price might be the main reason for the lower-than-expected CPI data," Dong Dengxin, director of the Financial Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology told the Global Times on Thursday.
"Normally, with the rising price of vegetables in winter time, and the new year holidays, the CPI should see a rise during this period," Dong said, while saying that for the whole year, the 2.1 percent increase in 2018 was still strong.
Sheng Guoqing, a senior statistician with NBS, also cited the drop in oil price as a reason for the easing of the CPI growth.
The gasoline and diesel prices had fallen by 10.1 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively, compared with that of October which together led the CPI to fall by about 0.22 percentage points, according to Sheng.
Dong noted that the lower-than-expected CPI data also shows that domestic people are more reluctant to consume with the current economic uncertainties.
"However, with the coming of China's lunar new year festival, the CPI will be driven up. And, in addition, the government has also released a series of measures to stimulate domestic demand," Dong said.
The food price index rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier in December, rising 1.1 percentage points from November, while non-food prices rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year, slowing by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.
The producer price index (PPI
), a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, rose 0.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the lowest level since September 2016, compared with a 2.7 percent increase in November, according to the statistics bureau.
Dong said that the slowdown in PPI growth, also a sign of the trends in industrial profits, shows a downward pressure in the domestic economy has influenced profits in some enterprises.