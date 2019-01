In pics: plum blossoms in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian

Plum blossoms are seen at the Linyang temple in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Plum blossoms are seen at the Linyang temple in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists are seen with plum blossoms at the Linyang temple in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A tourist takes photos of plum blossoms at the Linyang temple in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A kid takes photos of plum blossoms at the Linyang temple in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)