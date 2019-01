Snow scenery across China

A car is seen driving amid snow in the Nanshan scenic area in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Sun Chenfei)

Citizens are seen amid snow in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Dong)

People walk amid snow on Xijindu Ancient Street in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Sun Chenfei)

People visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area amid snow in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A citizen is seen riding amid snow in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Withered lotuses covered with snow are seen in Liu'an, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Zheng Jinqiang)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the Tangcheng scenic spot amid snow in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/An Fubin)

People walk amid snow on Xijindu Ancient Street in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Sun Chenfei)

A citizen walks amid snow in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People visit the Yuhuatai scenic spot amid snow in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongnan)

A citizen walks amid snow in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhuang Wenbin)

A citizen walks amid snow in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Dong)

Citizens are seen riding amid snow in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)