People make red lanterns in Luozhuang, N China's Hebei

A villager airs the newly-made red lanterns in Luozhuang Township in Renxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 9, 2019. As Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival approaches, lantern craftsmen in Luozhuang, which is known for lantern manufacturing, are busy making red lanterns. (Xinhua/Song Jie)

