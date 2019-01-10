Yuan firms versus slumping dollar amid positive news about trade talks

The yuan's reference rate against the US dollar strengthened significantly on Thursday as signs of progress emerged between China and the US in their trade talks.
According to data from the People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, the yuan's central parity rate against the US dollar edged up by 366 basis points to 6.8160.
The yuan's offshore and onshore rates against the US dollar both firmed strongly on Thursday. The offshore yuan rose from 6.8126 at the previous close to a peak of 6.7845, before then dropping slightly. By 12:51 pm, the offshore yuan stood at 6.7918, rising by 0.31 percent, according to data from marketwatch.com. The onshore yuan went through similar price gains.
The yuan's rise took place after China's Ministry of Commerce
said in a statement on Thursday morning that China and the US had "broad, in-depth and detailed" exchanges on trade and structural issues of shared concern. This is read by the market as sending positive signals of the two largest economies' trade talks.
Zhou Yu, director of the international finance research center at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said that the most important reason for the yuan's rise was the US dollar edging down as a result of the market awareness of the US Federal Reserve's "subtle changes" in recent days in that they are not willing to further raise the US dollar's interest rates, in the short term.
But he stressed that the news about the China-US trade talk progress has also helped to support the yuan.