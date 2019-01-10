China nets 1,335 fugitives in global anti-corruption manhunt in 2018

China's global anti-corruption manhunt brought back 1,335 fugitives and recovered 3.54 billion yuan (519.44 million US dollars) of illegal gains in 2018, according to the latest official figures.



They included 307 former members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) or government employees, according to the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission.



Of the 307 fugitives, five were on the Interpol Red Notice of 100 Chinese corruption fugitives most wanted by China.



China has launched the manhunt coded "Sky Net" for four consecutive years, focusing mainly on corruption fugitives and illegal asset recovery overseas, amid a renewed anti-corruption drive.



Sky Net operations have captured more than 5,000 fugitives from over 120 countries and regions, including 56 fugitives on the red notice, and recovered more than 10 billion yuan.

