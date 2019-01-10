In pics: snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, C China's Henan

Visitors take photos at the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor takes photos at the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the snow-covered Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li An)