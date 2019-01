Self-driving sweeper car put into service in Hohhot, N China's Inner Mongolia

A self-driving sweeper car is put into service at Inner Mongolia Normal University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)

