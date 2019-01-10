Scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/10 14:50:58

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows a tourist enjoying the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows a tourist taking pictures of the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows a tourist enjoying the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows a tourist taking pictures of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 
 

 

Posted in: CHINA
