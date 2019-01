Air-dried beef becomes important source to increase income in Inner Mongolia

A herdsman checks air-dried beef in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. Air-dried beef, a traditional food in Inner Mongolia, has become an important source for local herdsmen in West Ujimqin Banner to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman checks air-dried beef in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. Air-dried beef, a traditional food in Inner Mongolia, has become an important source for local herdsmen in West Ujimqin Banner to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman and his wife make air-dried beef in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. Air-dried beef, a traditional food in Inner Mongolia, has become an important source for local herdsmen in West Ujimqin Banner to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman and his wife pack air-dried beef products in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. Air-dried beef, a traditional food in Inner Mongolia, has become an important source for local herdsmen in West Ujimqin Banner to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman and his wife make air-dried beef in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. Air-dried beef, a traditional food in Inner Mongolia, has become an important source for local herdsmen in West Ujimqin Banner to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman feeds calves in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. Air-dried beef, a traditional food in Inner Mongolia, has become an important source for local herdsmen in West Ujimqin Banner to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A herdsman checks air-dried beef in West Ujimqin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 9, 2019. Air-dried beef, a traditional food in Inner Mongolia, has become an important source for local herdsmen in West Ujimqin Banner to increase their income. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)