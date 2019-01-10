Learning Chinese

Chat attack

New Year's resolution

新年愿望

(xīnnián yuànwànɡ) 

A: A new year has arrived. Do you have any wishes for the new year?    

新年已经到了,你今年有什么新年愿望吗？

(xīnnián yǐjīnɡ dàole, nǐ jīnnián yǒu shénme xīnnián yuànwànɡ ma?)

B: My wish for the new year is very simple: I want to work harder and earn a raise.  

我的新年愿望很简单：我想努力工作争取涨工资。

(wǒde xīnnián yuànwànɡ hěn jiǎndān: wǒ xiǎnɡ nǔlì ɡōnɡzuò zhēnɡqǔ zhǎnɡ ɡōnɡzī.)

A: I want to lose 10 kilograms, read 10 books and learn how to cook.  

我希望我新年能够瘦十公斤,读十本书并且学会做饭。

(wǒ xīwànɡ wǒ xīnnián nénɡɡòu shòu shíɡōnɡjīn, dú shíběn shū bìnɡqiě xuéhuì zuòfàn.)

B: You have a lot of resolutions. But I recall that these were the same resolutions from last year. 

你有好多愿望。但是我记得你去年就是这些愿望啊。

(nǐ yǒu hǎoduō yuànwànɡ. dànshì wǒ jìdé nǐ qùnián jiùshì zhèxiē yuànwànɡ ā.)

A: Ah, you've seen right through me.   

哎,我已经被你看穿了。

(ai, wǒ yǐjīnɡ bèi nǐ kànchuān le.)

