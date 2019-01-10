Workers make steamed bun with colorful patterns for Spring Festival in Shandong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/10 15:01:10

A worker makes steamed bun in Laixi City of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Steamed bun with colorful patterns is a traditional food during the Spring Festival in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

A worker makes steamed bun in Laixi City of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Steamed bun with colorful patterns is a traditional food during the Spring Festival in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Workers make steamed bun in Laixi City of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Steamed bun with colorful patterns is a traditional food during the Spring Festival in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)


 

Customers pick steamed bun in Laixi City of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Steamed bun with colorful patterns is a traditional food during the Spring Festival in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Workers display steamed bun in Laixi City of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Steamed bun with colorful patterns is a traditional food during the Spring Festival in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

A customer picks a birthday cake-shaped steamed bun in Laixi City of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Steamed bun with colorful patterns is a traditional food during the Spring Festival in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus