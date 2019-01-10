Workers make steamed bun with colorful patterns for Spring Festival in Shandong

A worker makes steamed bun in Laixi City of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2019. Steamed bun with colorful patterns is a traditional food during the Spring Festival in some parts of China. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

