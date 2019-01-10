Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Storage story
6 Home field
10 Wriggly swimmers
14 Obsessed with video games, say
15 Sky blue, to Brigitte
16 Dentist's request
17 Noah's ark, to a pair of wildebeests?
19 Baked chip type
20 Abner's partner of old radio
21 Tennis judge's shout
22 "Mazel ___!"
24 Give a nickname to
25 Cleared the chalkboard
27 Stitch used when knitting a baby sweater?
29 Landlady's favorite musical?
30 WWII female
32 Burst of electricity
33 2016 NCAA women's basketball champs
35 Many shelter animals
36 Swishing part of a rodeo ride?
38 Prohibit
40 Deep, dark hole
41 Atrocities
42 Shape of Ford's logo
43 Hatcher or Garr
47 Destroy an invasive bamboo crop?
49 Political debate topics
51 WWII battle zone
52 Antiquated
53 Surfer's requirement?: Abbr.
54 1040 preparer, for short
55 On cloud ___
57 Sign at a health supplement store?
60 Lacrosse score
61 Beehive State athletes
62 Toe problems
63 Hampton and Red Roof
64 Chatty pet
65 Look afterDOWN
1 Fishing pier figure
2 Professor's job protection
3 Novelist Capote
4 SSNs, e.g.
5 Travel by bike
6 Tightly strung
7 Israeli submachine gun
8 Countrylike
9 A/C cooling agent
10 Telepathy initials
11 Labor day offering?
12 Form of public worship
13 Livestock stalls
18 California's state tree
23 Panoramas
26 Five o'clock shadow
27 Space that might contain a kegerator
28 Sticklers
31 ___ Arbor, Michigan
34 It's been shortening since 1911
35 In vogue
36 Late senator John McCain, e.g.
37 Jump-starting org. for entrepreneurs
38 Profit-driven "Star Trek" race
39 Prolonged applause, usually
42 Actively working
44 Trick-taking card game
45 Turn from sin
46 Parents' lay-down-the-law words
48 Holder of wedding memories
50 Eyeglasses, informally
53 Birth announcement start
56 Ernie of golf
58 Hankering
59 "___ is me!"
Solution