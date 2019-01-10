Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Storage story

  6 Home field

 10 Wriggly swimmers

 14 Obsessed with video games, say

 15 Sky blue, to Brigitte

 16 Dentist's request 

 17 Noah's ark, to a pair of wildebeests?

 19 Baked chip type

 20 Abner's partner of old radio

 21 Tennis judge's shout

 22 "Mazel ___!"

 24 Give a nickname to

 25 Cleared the chalkboard

 27 Stitch used when knitting a baby sweater?

 29 Landlady's favorite musical?

 30 WWII female

 32 Burst of electricity

 33 2016 NCAA women's basketball champs

 35 Many shelter animals

 36 Swishing part of a rodeo ride?

 38 Prohibit

 40 Deep, dark hole

 41 Atrocities

 42 Shape of Ford's logo

 43 Hatcher or Garr

 47 Destroy an invasive bamboo crop?

 49 Political debate topics

 51 WWII battle zone

 52 Antiquated

 53 Surfer's requirement?: Abbr.

 54 1040 preparer, for short

 55 On cloud ___

 57 Sign at a health supplement store?

 60 Lacrosse score

 61 Beehive State athletes

 62 Toe problems

 63 Hampton and Red Roof

 64 Chatty pet 

 65 Look after

DOWN

  1 Fishing pier figure

  2 Professor's job protection

  3 Novelist Capote

  4 SSNs, e.g.

  5 Travel by bike

  6 Tightly strung

  7 Israeli submachine gun

  8 Countrylike

  9 A/C cooling agent

 10 Telepathy initials

 11 Labor day offering?

 12 Form of public worship

 13 Livestock stalls

 18 California's state tree

 23 Panoramas

 26 Five o'clock shadow

 27 Space that might contain a kegerator

 28 Sticklers

 31 ___ Arbor, Michigan

 34 It's been shortening since 1911

 35 In vogue

 36 Late senator John McCain, e.g.

 37 Jump-starting org. for entrepreneurs

 38 Profit-driven "Star Trek" race

 39 Prolonged applause, usually

 42 Actively working

 44 Trick-taking card game

 45 Turn from sin

 46 Parents' lay-down-the-law words

 48 Holder of wedding memories

 50 Eyeglasses, informally

 53 Birth announcement start

 56 Ernie of golf

 58 Hankering

 59 "___ is me!"

