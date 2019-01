Snow scenery across China

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows people walking amid snow in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Dong)

Tourists take a boat to tour the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area amid snow in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

People walk amid snow in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

The Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area is seen amid snow in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

Snow-covered wintersweet blossoms are seen in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Sun Zhongnan)

People walk amid snow in Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Wan Shanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2019 shows snow-covered fishing boats moored at dock in Chaohu, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Li Yuanbo)

Tourists visit the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area amid snow in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

People view snow scenery in Xuyi County of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)