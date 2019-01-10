Sandra Oh’s looks mocked by Chinese netizens after she won her Golden Globe

Sandra Oh poses backstage of 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for her role in "Killing Eve". Photo: VCG

Lin Yongjian (middle) performs at 2010's Spring Festival Gala. Photo: VCG

Many people on China's social media came to the defense of Korean-Canadian actress Sandra Oh after others mocked her appearance following her historic win of the Golden Globes which she also hosted on Sunday.In China, fair skin and round eyes are considered standards of beauty and Sandra's single-fold eyelids are apparently off putting to some.Posts titled "Female Lin Yongjian won the Golden Globe" and "You win, sister of Lin Yongjian" have appeared on some media outlets since Monday, referring to a long-running joke in China that Oh may be the long-lost sister of Chinese actor Lin as they are similar in appearance.Oh was not only the Golden Globes' first Asian host but was also the first Asian to win a Golden Globe for lead actress in a TV drama since Japanese actress Yoko Shimada won for Shogun in 1981. Oh said in Korean: "Mom, dad, I love you" and bowed to her parents who attended the show, according to the website of the Golden Globes.In contrast to the criticism of Oh's appearance by many netizens on China's twitter-like Weibo, many called on people to stop judging her through their own narrow standards."This is a huge breakthrough for her, and for all North American Asians," wrote a Sina Weibo user.Oh is known in China for her role as Cristina Yang on the US medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, which she played from 2005 to 2014."I was moved to tears when she thanked her parents, and she deserves recognition for her excellent acting skills. A person is really beautiful when they achieve something after hard work rather than having big eyes," commented another Weibo user.Global Times