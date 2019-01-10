Direct flight links Qingdao, Vietnam's Nha Trang

A direct flight has been launched between Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, and the Vietnamese city of Nha Trang.



The air route, operated by Vietnam's Vietjet Air with an Airbus 320 or 321 aircraft, is the first regular direct flight between the two cities, according to Qingdao Liuting International Airport.



Three round trips are scheduled each week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The outbound flight leaves Qingdao at 11 p.m. Beijing Time and arrives at Nha Trang at 3:25 a.m. local time.



The return flight departs from Nha Trang at 5:40 p.m. local time and arrives in Qingdao at 10 p.m. Beijing Time.

