Learning Chinese

Creed II奎迪2(kuídí èr)1. If you want to fight this man, that's your business. But don't pretend this is about your father.如果你想和这个人战斗,那是你的事情。但不要假装这是为你父亲而战。(rúɡuǒ nǐxiǎnɡ hé zhèɡè rén zhàndòu, nàshì nǐde shìqínɡ. dàn búyào jiǎzhuānɡ zhèshì wèinǐ fùqīn érzhàn.)2. You got to think really hard about this because you got people that need you now.你必须仔细思考这件事,因为现在人们需要你。(nǐ bìxū zǐxì sīkǎo zhèjiàn shì, yīnwèi xiànzài rénmen xūyào nǐ.)3. That's the same thing your father said, and he died right here, in my hands.你父亲曾经说过同样的话。他就是在这个地方,在我手上死去的。(nǐ fùqīn cénɡjīnɡ shuōɡuò tónɡyànɡ dehuà. tā jiùshì zài zhèɡè dìfānɡ, zàiwǒ shǒushànɡ sǐqù de.)4. This won't be the end of me, or you. It can't be, because we're a team.这不会成为我的结局或者你的结局。不会是那样的。因为我们是一个团队。(zhè búhuì chénɡwéi wǒde jiéjú huòzhě nǐde jiéjú. bùhuì shì nàyànɡ de. yīnwèi wǒmen shì yíɡè tuánduì.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT