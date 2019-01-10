Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Things have been pretty relaxed at work lately, which in turn has caused you to become a bit soft. You will be able to get back into fighting shape by seeking out challenges and taking on more responsibilities. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 14, 17.



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Discretion will be called for when dealing with a sensitive matter this weekend. Handling things the right way is sure to open the door onto some new opportunities. This will not be a good time to start making any financial investments. ✭✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



An offer that someone makes this weekend may not be all it seems. Make sure to do your research and go over every detail before signing on the dotted line. The stars will align for you when it comes to love and romance. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will be able to rejuvenate your energies this weekend by engaging in a relaxing personal hobby. You will be able to make someone's day by offering them a shoulder to cry on. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Someone close to you may seem upset. You will have to read between the lines to get to the root of the matter as they won't be willing to share. Your contributions at the workplace are about to be recognized and rewarded. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You and a friend may end up going through a bad patch. Keep in mind this is only temporary. Some time and distance will enable you both to see things objectively before too long. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Emotional issues may cloud your judgment this weekend, making this a poor time for making important decisions. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may find yourself quickly becoming overwhelmed with tasks if you make too many promises. Don't oversell yourself. Time spent on expanding your knowledge of your chosen field will be time well spent. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



By helping others you will also be contributing to your own advancement as others will not soon forget what you have done for them. Tighten your belt. Your financial luck is about to take a downturn. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



There is no need to bring added conflict in your life. Although you may not agree with the direction your team is heading right now, you should just play along. Exploring places you have never been to around your neighborhood will be the key to adventure. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



While your natural desire for peace and quiet may make you want to keep your distance from social events, staying social will give you access to an amazing opportunity. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Adaptability will be key when it comes to accomplishing your goals this weekend. Organization and attention to detail will help you land a position that will further enhance your career. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will come across a worthwhile investment. However, a sluggish market means you will have to wait a bit longer than you're used to in order to see dividends. ✭✭✭





