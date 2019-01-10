Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/10 16:18:40

Puzzle



ACROSS 

1 Crime novelist Christie 

7 The Crimson Tide, for short 

11 Gentle knock 

14 "Anyway, afterward ..." 

15 Baldwin of "The Boss Baby" 

16 "___ had it!" 

17 Possess, in court 

19 Sch. near Harvard 

20 Unmortgaged, in court 

22 "Right back ___!" 

25 Halloween costume hair 

26 Prefix with "potent" 

27 Oompa ___ 

30 Hannibal Lecter's bean type 

32 Accurate, in court 

37 Broadcast 

38 Getting-in-shape aid? 

39 Pronoun in a 2016 slogan 

41 Stop, in court 

44 Midmonth date 

45 Two-time Super Bowl champion Samuel 

46 "Pretty please?" 

48 Smoggy city meas. 

51 D'Urberville girl 

52 Everything, in court 

57 Actress Lucy 

58 Obedience, in court

62 And so on, briefly 

63 Industry mogul 

64 About

60 percent of humans 

65 ___ choy 

66 Text message status 

67 Pleasure boats

DOWN 

1 Cigar residue 

2 Indian tourist spot 

3 Off-road transport, briefly 

4 Lady Gaga's debut album 

5 Catch wind of 

6 Diarist Frank 

7 Religion founded in Persia 

8 As a companion 

9 Blend 

10 "Back in Black" rockers 

11 Doc Brown's DeLorean, for one 

12 Bird-related 

13 Type of lab dish 

18 Morning grass cover 

21 Adore 

22 Utah ski resort 

23 Doughnut-shaped 

24 "How fortunate!" 

28 Out of style 

29 Pays to play 

30 Painter Kahlo 

31 Setting for many Van Goghs 

33 Anti-trafficking org. 

34 Fareed Zakaria's network 

35 Anxious condition, briefly 

36 Tries out 

40 Ways to go: Abbr. 

42 1998 Sarah McLachlan hit 

43 Lecherous 

46 Biblical spy 

47 Justice Samuel 

48 Nile dam city 

49 Ice cream quantity 

50 Quaint hotel 

53 MLB semifinal 

54 Mental fog 

55 Omaha Beach assault time 

56 Parks on a bus 

59 "Well, lah-di-___!" 

60 Tolkien tree creature 61 News feed inits.

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus