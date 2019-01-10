Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Crime novelist Christie
7 The Crimson Tide, for short
11 Gentle knock
14 "Anyway, afterward ..."
15 Baldwin of "The Boss Baby"
16 "___ had it!"
17 Possess, in court
19 Sch. near Harvard
20 Unmortgaged, in court
22 "Right back ___!"
25 Halloween costume hair
26 Prefix with "potent"
27 Oompa ___
30 Hannibal Lecter's bean type
32 Accurate, in court
37 Broadcast
38 Getting-in-shape aid?
39 Pronoun in a 2016 slogan
41 Stop, in court
44 Midmonth date
45 Two-time Super Bowl champion Samuel
46 "Pretty please?"
48 Smog
gy city meas.
51 D'Urberville girl
52 Everything, in court
57 Actress Lucy
58 Obedience, in court
62 And so on, briefly
63 Industry mogul
64 About
60 percent of humans
65 ___ choy
66 Text message status
67 Pleasure boatsDOWN
1 Cigar residue
2 Indian tourist spot
3 Off-road transport, briefly
4 Lady Gaga's debut album
5 Catch wind of
6 Diarist Frank
7 Religion founded in Persia
8 As a companion
9 Blend
10 "Back in Black" rockers
11 Doc Brown's DeLorean, for one
12 Bird-related
13 Type of lab dish
18 Morning grass cover
21 Adore
22 Utah ski resort
23 Doughnut-shaped
24 "How fortunate!"
28 Out of style
29 Pays to play
30 Painter Kahlo
31 Setting for many Van Goghs
33 Anti-trafficking org.
34 Fareed Zakaria's network
35 Anxious condition, briefly
36 Tries out
40 Ways to go: Abbr.
42 1998 Sarah McLachlan hit
43 Lecherous
46 Biblical spy
47 Justice Samuel
48 Nile dam city
49 Ice cream quantity
50 Quaint hotel
53 MLB semifinal
54 Mental fog
55 Omaha Beach assault time
56 Parks on a bus
59 "Well, lah-di-___!"
60 Tolkien tree creature 61 News feed inits.
Solution