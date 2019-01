Puzzle

1 Crime novelist Christie7 The Crimson Tide, for short11 Gentle knock14 "Anyway, afterward ..."15 Baldwin of "The Boss Baby"16 "___ had it!"17 Possess, in court19 Sch. near Harvard20 Unmortgaged, in court22 "Right back ___!"25 Halloween costume hair26 Prefix with "potent"27 Oompa ___30 Hannibal Lecter's bean type32 Accurate, in court37 Broadcast38 Getting-in-shape aid?39 Pronoun in a 2016 slogan41 Stop, in court44 Midmonth date45 Two-time Super Bowl champion Samuel46 "Pretty please?"48 Smog gy city meas.51 D'Urberville girl52 Everything, in court57 Actress Lucy58 Obedience, in court62 And so on, briefly63 Industry mogul64 About60 percent of humans65 ___ choy66 Text message status67 Pleasure boats1 Cigar residue2 Indian tourist spot3 Off-road transport, briefly4 Lady Gaga's debut album5 Catch wind of6 Diarist Frank7 Religion founded in Persia8 As a companion9 Blend10 "Back in Black" rockers11 Doc Brown's DeLorean, for one12 Bird-related13 Type of lab dish18 Morning grass cover21 Adore22 Utah ski resort23 Doughnut-shaped24 "How fortunate!"28 Out of style29 Pays to play30 Painter Kahlo31 Setting for many Van Goghs33 Anti-trafficking org.34 Fareed Zakaria's network35 Anxious condition, briefly36 Tries out40 Ways to go: Abbr.42 1998 Sarah McLachlan hit43 Lecherous46 Biblical spy47 Justice Samuel48 Nile dam city49 Ice cream quantity50 Quaint hotel53 MLB semifinal54 Mental fog55 Omaha Beach assault time56 Parks on a bus59 "Well, lah-di-___!"60 Tolkien tree creature 61 News feed inits.

Solution