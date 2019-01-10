Study suggests income volatility affects US youth's health

A new study has shown that income volatility and income drops throughout young adulthood are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality.



The results showed a mortality rate of 5.28 per 1,000 individuals with higher income volatility, which is a two-fold increase from those with low income volatility.



The correlation was found among a studied a cohort of relatively young adults aged between 23-35 across four different American cities.



The study assessed nearly 4,000 participants' incomes in the period of 15 years from 1990 to 2005, while their medical records from 2005 to 2015 were also followed.



"Given the current economic environment of increasing income instability, understanding how income volatility is associated with health has become increasingly important," the study said.



It warned about the growing urgency of dealing with the health threat, noting the necessity of further studying the mechanisms underlying the association.



The study was published Monday in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

