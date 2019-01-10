The shoe does not fit: Aussie PM tripped up by doctored footwear

Australia's prime minister laughed off a clumsy attempt by aides to Photoshop him wearing snazzier, and markedly cleaner, footwear on Wednesday, saying he was perfectly happy with his battered old kicks.



A snapshot of Scott Morrison with his family, which was featured on the prime minister's official website, drew public attention thanks to his obviously doctored and implausibly white sneakers.



Facing widespread mockery on social media, Morrison decided to jump into the furore feet first.



"Message to my Department," he jokily tweeted. "I didn't ask for the shoeshine."



"But if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!"



AFP

