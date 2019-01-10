Cat in the bank – panicked feline literally drops into secure area, freaks out staff, clients

A cat suddenly falls from the ceiling at a bank in Central China's Henan Province. Source: The Beijing News

A bank in Central China's Henan Province had a security scare Monday when inexplicably a cat suddenly fell from the ceiling.Without warning the cat dropped from a ceiling panel landing on the arm of a startled bank clerk inside the secure area of the bank in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province.A security camera video shows the clerk simply rolling out of the way in her chair as the fat cat (the feline not a wealthy client) freaks out and begins bouncing off the security windows between tellers and clients, scattering bank documents on the floor. The teller regains her composure and speaks to a client on the intercom saying: "Stand back there's cat in here, it's a little dangerous."A video posted on miaopia.com didn't explain how the bank finally got rid of the cat, but a lot people chose humor to question the bank's security. "The cat came to make a withdrawal from the bank," wrote one netizen.The Beijing News