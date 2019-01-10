Cat in the bank – panicked feline literally drops into secure area, freaks out staff, clients

A cat suddenly falls from the ceiling at a bank in Central China's Henan Province. Source: The Beijing News
A bank in Central China's Henan Province had a security scare Monday when inexplicably a cat suddenly fell from the ceiling.
Without warning the cat dropped from a ceiling panel landing on the arm of a startled bank clerk inside the secure area of the bank in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province.
A security camera video shows the clerk simply rolling out of the way in her chair as the fat cat (the feline not a wealthy client) freaks out and begins bouncing off the security windows between tellers and clients, scattering bank documents on the floor. The teller regains her composure and speaks to a client on the intercom saying: "Stand back there's cat in here, it's a little dangerous."
A video posted on miaopia.com didn't explain how the bank finally got rid of the cat, but a lot people chose humor to question the bank's security. "The cat came to make a withdrawal from the bank," wrote one netizen.
