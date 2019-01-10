S.Korea's Blue House holds national security council meeting

South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Thursday that the National Security Council (NSC) meeting was held, with top security and diplomatic officials in attendance.
Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor for President Moon Jae-in
, chaired the meeting of the NSC permanent committee.
It was attended by ministers of foreign affairs, unification and defense, the intelligence agency chief, and presidential chief of staff.
During the meeting, they discussed the outcome of the visit by Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to China from Jan. 7 to 10.
They assessed that the outcome would positively influence the successful holding of the second DPRK-US summit, according to the Blue House.
Kim and US President Donald Trump held the first-ever DPRK-US summit in Singapore in June last year. The two leaders have expressed hope to meet again in the near future.
The Blue House said South Korea would continue active efforts to pursue a virtuous cycle of denuclearization talks and senior-level exchanges between various parties concerned.