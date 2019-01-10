Hotel accepts deposit then cancels reservation for cemetery’s meeting

Photo shows a public cemetery in Beijing. Photo: VCG

A hotel in North China is being accused of discrimination after canceling a reservation made by a cemetery even after the hotel accepted a deposit.An employee of the Xicheng cemetery in Tianjin told Pear Video on Wednesday that they had booked a ballroom in Tianjin Wanyi Hotel for its annual meeting and had even paid a deposit to the hotel.The cemetery employee said the hotel claimed there wasn't enough time to prepare and in an email sent to the cemetery the hotel said it would refund the deposit.The cemetery's employee said before the cancellation was made, the hotel manager asked if funeral wreaths would be used as decorations and if people were going to wear weird costumes at dinner."I guess the manager thought we were too scary after seeing our name on the receipt," said the employee.Many people in China hold deep-seated superstitious beliefs about death, which extends to people who work in the funeral sector. They believe associating with them can bring bad luck to themselves and their families."Weddings and funerals are inevitable important events in life, both need workers," said the cemetery worker.Pear Video