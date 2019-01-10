WeChat data shows generation gap

The post-90s generation's most posted WeChat meme is a laugh-until-you-cry expression. Source: annual report of Tencent

The data reveals that millennials use the helpless meme more often than people born in other decades, suggesting they are misunderstood by the older generation. The post-90s generation's most posted WeChat meme is a laugh-until-you-cry expression suggesting they face ups and downs during their 20s.The post-80s generation's favorite is a grin expression showing they can laugh at anything. The post-70s generation's favored meme is a smile behind a hand suggesting their optimism in life.Users over 55 use the thumbs meme more than other groups suggesting they are the most generous cohort.The report's data also suggest those born after 2000 are night owls and more likely than other generations of users to be active on Wechat at one am, while older users like to have video chats with their children after dinner.Global Times