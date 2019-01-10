Guingamp stun PSG with 2-1 League Cup win in Paris

Paris St-Germain were knocked out of the French League Cup after unfancied Guingamp scored two of the three penalties they were awarded to book their place in the semi­finals with a 2-1 away victory on Wednesday.



PSG had won the competition five years in a row and had not lost a domestic fixture this season but were undone when Guingamp grabbed the winner from the spot in stoppage time.



Marcus Thuram missed Guingamp's first penalty after 61 minutes, and Neymar headed home two minutes later to put the home side 1-0 up.



Yet Yeni Ngbakoto leveled with Guingamp's second spot kick after 81 minutes and then Thuram netted in the third minute of stoppage time to give Guingamp, who currently sit bottom of Ligue 1, a sensational win.



Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Marco Veratti were all booked in the dying seconds as the PSG players protested at not being awarded their own penalty when Veratti went down in the box.



Guingamp are joined in the last four by Girondins de Bordeaux, who beat Le Havre 1-0, and AS Monaco, who overcame Rennes 8-7 on penalties after the sides drew 1-1. Strasbourg reached the semifinals on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais.



Guingamp's win was the shock result of the season so far and ended PSG's 20-game unbeaten run in all domestic French competitions.



The capital club lead Ligue 1 by 13 points and are also in the last 32 of the French Cup.





