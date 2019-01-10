Not a marathon heist, but quite mean!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

The organizing committee of the IAAF gold label road race - Xiamen Marathon - suspended a referee found stealing bread, banana and paper cups meant for runners. Several days before the event, participants had accused the committee of mismanagement. More than 30,000 domestic and foreign runners participated in the race but thousands of them had to wait in line for one and half hours for racing gear but return disappointed. Dozens of marathons were held in China last year. The races are welcomed as they provide a stage for lovers of running, promote sports and highlight host cities. However, some unscrupulous marathon organizers have made the races a source of making a fast buck. The events need better management lest participants don't run, but run away.