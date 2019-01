Crowds of people wait for their trains on Thursday at a station in Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan Province. China's travel rush for the Spring Festival is expected to begin on January 21 and last until March 1. During the 40-day period known as chunyun, travelers are expected to make 413.3 million railway trips, 31.8 million more than last year, according to the China Railway Corp. Photo: VCG