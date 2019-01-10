Chinese naval escort fleet concludes friendly visit to Cambodia







China's missile frigate "Wuhu" arrives at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Cambodia, Jan. 9, 2019. The 30th Chinese naval escorting fleet, composed of missile frigates "Wuhu" and "Handan", and supply ship "Dongpinghu", arrived Wednesday at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port for a four-day friendly visit to Cambodia. (Xinhua/Mao Pengfei)

People welcome the 30th fleet of Chinese navy escort at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Cambodia, Jan. 9, 2019. The 30th Chinese naval escorting fleet, composed of missile frigates "Wuhu" and "Handan", and supply ship "Dongpinghu", arrived Wednesday at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port for a four-day friendly visit to Cambodia. (Xinhua/Mao Pengfei)

Rear Admiral Xu Haihua (R), commander of the 30th fleet of Chinese navy escort, shakes hands with Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian during a welcoming ceremony at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Cambodia, Jan. 9, 2019. The 30th Chinese naval escorting fleet, composed of missile frigates "Wuhu" and "Handan", and supply ship "Dongpinghu", arrived Wednesday at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port for a four-day friendly visit to Cambodia. (Xinhua/Mao Pengfei)

People welcome the 30th fleet of Chinese navy escort at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Cambodia, Jan. 9, 2019. The 30th Chinese naval escorting fleet, composed of missile frigates "Wuhu" and "Handan", and supply ship "Dongpinghu", arrived Wednesday at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port for a four-day friendly visit to Cambodia. (Xinhua/Mao Pengfei)

People perform lion dance to welcome the 30th fleet of Chinese navy escort at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Cambodia, Jan. 9, 2019. The 30th Chinese naval escorting fleet, composed of missile frigates "Wuhu" and "Handan", and supply ship "Dongpinghu", arrived Wednesday at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port for a four-day friendly visit to Cambodia. (Xinhua/Mao Pengfei)