Hindu protesters shout slogans from a police vehicle outside the Indian Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday, after the hearing in the Ayodhya temple dispute case was further deferred to January 29. The court is hearing pleas over petitioners' demand to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya where a medieval mosque was demolished by Hindu hardliners decades ago, claiming it was built over an ancient temple dedicated to the birthplace of the deity Ram. Photo: AFP