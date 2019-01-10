Korean denuclearization requires ‘corresponding measures’: analysts

The denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
should be in synchronization with a reduction in US military presence in South Korea, analysts said while calling for corresponding measures to facilitate the progress. North Korea
has started dismantling its nuclear facilities since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
and US President Donald Trump penned an agreement on denuclearization in June last year.
The vaguely worded agreement has led to a stalemate in denuclearization talks lately, as the US insists that Pyongyang needs to do more before it eases sanctions.
Kim urged that "joint military exercises with foreign forces, which constitute the source of aggravating the situation on the Korean Peninsula, should no longer be permitted," North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported last week.
He also said "the introduction of war equipment including strategic assets from outside should completely be suspended."
But South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said in his New Year speech on Thursday that "denuclearization and the issue of ending the [1950-53 Korean] War has nothing to do with the status of US troops in South Korea."
"South Korea needs the US forces to balance the military presence of North Korea," said Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, adding it is unlikely that all of the US troops in South Korea could be withdrawn in a short time.
"It depends on the US rather than South Korea to decide whether the US troops will be withdrawn," Lü noted, saying the US troop withdrawal will only happen if the Koreas pen a peace deal.
The two Koreas remain technically at war despite the signing of 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement.
Last year, President Trump threatened to withdraw troops from Sorth Korea, but Lü believes it was a way to urge Seoul to pay the military expenses rather than a genuine desire to recall the US forces on the peninsula.
Li Kaisheng, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said North Korea's right to develop civilian-use nuclear facilities, such as nuclear power plant, should be contained instead of removed in the denuclearization process.
"The next Kim-Trump summit should narrow down the stipulations over the 'denuclearization,'" Li told the Global Times on Thursday, saying only synchronized actions will speed up progress on the denuclearization.
After the North Korean leader's recent trip to Beijing this week, Moon said he believes a second Trump-Kim summit is "imminent," adding that China's role in coordinating the talks has helped the peace process.
"China has continued to play a positive role in the process of inter-Korean dialogue, as well as US-North Korea talks," he said.
Moon also said Thursday that Seoul will resume its economic cooperation with Pyongyang soon as the international sanctions are removed.
"South Korean economy is facing structural difficulties and is no longer able to realize high growth rates like in the past," he was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency. "Inter-Korean economic cooperation will provide a new, epochal growth engine that revitalizes our economy."
Resuming two key economic projects between North and South Korea - the Kaesong Industrial Complex, where Southern companies used to employ North Korean workers, and Southern tourism to Mount Kumgang in the North - are the most recent achievable goals for the Koreas, Lü said.
He added that the reconnection of the railway lines across the border, if it progresses as planned, will hugely stimulate economic growth on both sides.