CPC releases 74 regulations to strengthen Party governance

The Communist Party of China (CPC) released 74 regulations in 2018 to accelerate the construction of intra-Party governance, which Chinese experts said shows the Party's determination to strengthen self-discipline and regulate exercise of power from grassroots level amid an anti-corruption campaign.



The CPC has made historical achievements in the construction of intra-Party regulation system since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, said a People's Daily report on Tuesday.



The Party, with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core, has focused on promoting a Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy and views regulation as a major element of strict governance of the CPC, said the report.



Cai Zhiqiang, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday that strengthening the construction of intra-Party regulatory system is a necessary requirement of comprehensive strict governance of the Party to provide a basis and set a limit for the actions of Party members.



"The move shows that the CPC is strengthening self-discipline and regulating the exercise of power from the lower level after a massive campaign against corruption," Cai said, noting that the move also accords with the country's policy of rule by law.



One distinct characteristic of the construction of intra-Party system in 2018 was that political construction runs through every aspect of the development of regulation within the Party, which aims to establish a high degree of uniformity in political standpoint, political direction, political principle and political path, the report noted.



Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Committee, told the Global Times on Thursday that political construction is important to guarantee the central authority and the CPC's unity.



Su noted that the CPC has been more stressing political discipline after the 19th National Congress of the CPC in order to tackle problems with new rules in new era.



In August 2018, the CPC released penalty clauses for Party members to enhance political consciousness and supervision, according to the People's Daily.



To make more achievements in 2019, the CPC will step up efforts to improve intra-Party regulation system, centering around the target of its second five-year plan, said the report.



The CPC in February 2018 issued its second five-year plan (2018-22) on the formulation of intra-Party regulations, aimed at creating a complete system of intra-Party regulation by the time the Party marks its centenary in 2021, and ensuring the Party's core status in the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.



The CPC will start revising some basic intra-Party regulations in 2019, including the rules for the formulation of intra-Party regulations to make them more suitable for the requirements in the new era.



The Party has already started reorganizing existing intra-Party regulations, according to the People's Daily report.





