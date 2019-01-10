Migrants gather in Mexican border city Tijuana

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/10 23:41:42

A migrant is in a temporary transit center for migrants from Central America in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 9, 2019. A large number of migrants from Central America gathered in Mexican border city Tijuana wishing to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)


 

