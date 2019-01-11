Live singing expected at 2019 Spring Festival Gala

Lip-synching performances could be hard to find during China’s upcoming 2019 Spring Festival Gala, said media report on Tuesday.



Speaking under condition of anonymity, one performer said that a few television professionals expressed their wishes to the gala’s production team for live singing and to let the pop stars sing without pre-recorded tracks, the report said.



The news was quickly flooded with comments on China’s social media platform Sina Weibo, as lip-synching has long been the norm for Spring Festival Galas and many other ceremonies.



However, there are those who still support lip-synching as it prevents performance mishaps.



Not only web users but also many celebrities have expressed their wishes to sing live at the gala.



According to Sohu, Cui Jian, one of China’s most famous rock stars, started the movement “Live Vocals” in 2002 with over 200 singers joining him.



Cui promised then he would never lip-synch out of respect for the stage and audiences.



Those who support lip-synching believe it should be done to safeguard successful performances.



“It doesn’t matter whether the singers perform live or not, but what does matter is to make sure that no rookie mistakes happen,” said one Weibo user.



Gala organizers have yet to respond as of press time.





