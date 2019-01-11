China launches Zhongxing-2D satellite

China sent Zhongxing-2D satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 1:11 a.m. Friday.



The satellite has entered the preset orbit.



The Chinese-made communication and broadcasting satellite will provide transmission service for the country's radio, television stations and cable television networks.



The Zhongxing-2D satellite and Long March-3B carrier rocket were developed and produced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.



This was the 298th mission of the Long March rocket series.

