China launches Zhongxing-2D satellite

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/11 9:00:19
China sent Zhongxing-2D satellite into space on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 1:11 a.m. Friday.
The satellite has entered the preset orbit.
The Chinese-made communication and broadcasting satellite will provide transmission service for the country's radio, television stations and cable television networks.
The Zhongxing-2D satellite and Long March-3B carrier rocket were developed and produced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
This was the 298th mission of the Long March rocket series.