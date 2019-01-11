Russia: Young celebrities’ visit marks further cultural exchange

Yulia Viacheslavovna Lipnitskaia (left) and Dima Bilan participate in the welcoming event at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing.

A special welcoming event for the Russian actor and singer Dima Bilan and retired Russian figure skater Yulia Viacheslavovna Lipnitskaia, Russia's youngest athlete to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, took place at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing on December 28, 2018, drawing the participation of government officials, diplomats, media and friendly groups to catch a glimpse of the two celebrities from neighboring Russia. Olga Melnikova, counselor of the Russian Embassy in China and director of the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing, gave opening remarks, in which she announced that the two young Russian celebrities will be visiting Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province, to participate in a grand musical concert there. "As a Olympic champion and ballet performer, I feel very excited about our participation in the concert in Harbin," Lipnitskaia said. "I am also very happy to share our culture with Chinese people, the winter atmosphere and the glamour of figure skating." Also at the event, Dima Bilan presented the traditional Chinese song I love you, China together with a Chinese singer to a very accepting audience.