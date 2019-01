Traditional hand-built shipyard in Shandong

Shipwrights work at Hongshuangmu shipyard in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2019. Hongshuangmu is one of the few remaining traditional hand-built shipyard in adjacent area. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

