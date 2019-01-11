A scout runs through mock enemies' blockade

A scout assigned to a brigade with the PLA 76th Group Army runs through mock enemies' blockade under the cover of smoke during a live-fire training exercise on January 9, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhongyuan)

A soldier assigned to a brigade with the PLA 76th Group Army carries the wounded to safe area during a live-fire training exercise on January 9, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhongyuan)

Soldiers in groups move on to designated zone for assault during a live-fire training exercise on January 9, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhongyuan)