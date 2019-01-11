Mission accomplished: Chang’e-4, Yutu II take photos of each other on moon’s far side

The photo of lunar lander Chang'e-4 taken by rover Yutu II on Friday. Photo: courtesy of China National Space Administration

At 4:47 pm Friday, photos of two five-star red flags on China's lunar lander and rover flashed on a screen at Beijing Aerospace Control Center.The images from the far side of the moon were eye-catching and inspiring as they mark a success for the country's Chang'e-4 lunar probe mission and are a new accomplishment in man's quest to know the earth's satellite better.China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Friday that the lander Chang'e-4 and lunar rover Yutu II took photos of each other on the far side of the moon Friday afternoon and transmitted clear images to the ground, marking a complete success for the country's lunar mission.According to the CNSA, the transmission took place with the help of Queqiao relay satellite. The international payloads are operating smoothly and data is being transmitted effectively.Huang Jun, a professor at the School of Aeronautic Science and Engineering at Beihang University, told the Global Times on Friday that sending images from the other side of the moon is more difficult because transmitting signals is harder.

The photo of lunar rover Yutu II taken by lander Chang'e-4 on Friday. Photo: courtesy of China National Space Administration