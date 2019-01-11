J-11B fighter jet flies through valleys

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force with the PLA Northern Theater Command flies at low altitude through valleys during a flight training exercise on January 8, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force with the PLA Northern Theater Command flies at low altitude through valleys during a flight training exercise on January 8, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

A J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force with the PLA Northern Theater Command flies at low altitude through valleys during a flight training exercise on January 8, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)