Siberian tiger family caught on camera

A still image from a video taken on May 10, 2018 by an infrared camera in Hunchun, Jilin Province shows a rare scene, a family of five wild Siberian tigers at the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park. Established in 2017, the park covers more than 1.46 million hectares. About 71 percent of the area is in Jilin and the rest in adjacent Heilongjiang Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)

