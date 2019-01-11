Old tree blooms in Yunnan temple

A camellia that is more than 400 years old blooms in front of the Golden Temple in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, Jan. 10, 2019. The camellia is an iconic attraction of the famous Taoist bronze-tiled temple. When in bloom, the tree has hundreds of flowers. (Photo: China News Service/Ren Dong)

