Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the third plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday called for efforts to advance Party building and demanded "greater strategic achievements" in full and strict governance over the Party.Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the third plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.He also called for consolidating victory in the fight against corruption.