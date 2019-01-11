Houses made of gingerbread seen in Budapest, Hungary

Houses made of gingerbread are on display at the Gingerbread City exhibition in Budapest, Hungary, on Jan. 10, 2019. The exhibition is open to any participants and will open till Feb. 23. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

