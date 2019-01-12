US-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows people beside the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows people beside the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows a man in front of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Tijuana, Mexico. A large number of migrants from Central America have failed to detour around the border barrier to enter the United States. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)