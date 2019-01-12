Exports from Chinese-invested industrial zone in Cambodia up 68 pct in 2018

The Chinese-invested Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) exported products worth 372 million US dollars in 2018, up 68 percent compared to one year earlier, said a Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC)'s statement on Friday.
The 1,113-hectare SSEZ has so far housed 161 factories with the registered investment capital of about 918 million US dollars, creating 22,495 jobs, the statement said.
It added that those factories produce textiles, shoes, travel goods, electronic products, electrical accessories, tires, car parts, furniture, office equipment and supplies, and sports equipment, among others.
The statement was released after the third meeting of the SSEZ Coordinating Committee was held on Thursday at the SSEZ.
"Both sides highly value the outcome of the SSEZ's development that has contributed to developing Cambodian economy as well as to further deepening relations between Cambodia and China," the statement said.
It added that the development of the SSEZ has gone in line with the Cambodia's Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025 and the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative.
Established in 2008, the SSEZ is situated about 13 km from the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province.