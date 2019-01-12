Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles targeting Damascus

The Syrian air defenses intercepted suspected Israeli missiles targeting the west of the capital Damascus on Friday night, state TV reported.



Just half an hour before midnight, sounds of explosions were heard in Damascus, especially in the western part of the city.



The sounds of explosions came with the response of the Syrian air defense, the state TV said, adding that the situation was similar to previous Israeli attacks on military sites in Syria.



Eyewitnesses also told Xinhua that the defense missiles were seen in the sky over the capital city.

