Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli missiles targeting Damascus: army

The Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles launched by Israeli warplanes on areas near the capital Damascus on Friday night, the Syrian army said.



The Israeli warplanes flew from the Galilee Panhandle and fired several missiles on the vicinity of the capital Damascus, said an army statement.



The Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the Israeli missiles, it added.



Only a warehouse in the Damascus International Airport was damaged, according to the statement.



Meanwhile, the state TV said the Syrian air defenses destroyed eight Israeli missiles over Damascus, and cited airport officials as saying the airport was functioning as usual without changes of flights.



Just half an hour before midnight, sounds of explosions were heard in Damascus, especially in the western part of the city.



The Israeli attack, if confirmed, will be the latest in a string of missile strikes targeting the Syrian positions throughout the Syrian crisis since 2011, under the pretext that these positions belong to Iran-backed forces and allied Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters.



The last such missile attack was carried out on Dec. 25, 2018, during which the Israeli warplanes fired missiles on Syrian military depots in the western countryside of Damascus from inside the Lebanese airspace.



In September 2018, Russia equipped the Syrian forces with the S-300 air defense missile system, but local reports said the advanced system hasn't been used yet.



Syrian Foreign Ministry said last month that the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria aim to prolong the more than seven-year war in the country.

