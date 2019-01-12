17 punished in expired vaccines case in E China

Seventeen people have been punished after 145 Chinese children were found to have been given expired polio vaccines in Jinhu County, east China's Jiangsu Province, according to local authorities.



Earlier this week, authorities found that a batch of polio vaccines with an expiration date of December 11 was being administered orally to children at a county-run health facility in Jinhu.



As of Wednesday, investigative teams found that at least 145 children were given the expired vaccines.



The head of the health facility is among those who have been punished.



The investigation continues.

